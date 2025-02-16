WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 34 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,575,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,600,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,142,000 after purchasing an additional 605,755 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 36,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 347,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,073,000 after purchasing an additional 346,585 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,788,000 after purchasing an additional 297,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $637.75 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $239.66 and a twelve month high of $652.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $508.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.40. The company has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $485.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.43.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

