Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Has $748,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 241,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $97.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average is $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.19%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

