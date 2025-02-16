Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 629.18 ($7.92) and traded as low as GBX 590 ($7.43). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 602 ($7.58), with a volume of 13,333 shares traded.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £445.10 million, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 604.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 627.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co’s Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

