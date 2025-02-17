14,257 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Bought by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 99.0% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 13.3 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $47.91 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

