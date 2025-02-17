19,697 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,697 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,347,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,468 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $290,023,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $47,195,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,573,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 644.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,270 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $290.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $293.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.23.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

