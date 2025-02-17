27,613 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.23.

Paychex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $147.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.72 and a 12-month high of $151.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.53%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

