2,911 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Acquired by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBTC opened at $77.01 on Monday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

