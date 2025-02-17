40,000 Shares in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Purchased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CTO Realty Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 45.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter worth about $94,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 65.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTO. StockNews.com cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded CTO Realty Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CTO stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 257.63%.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.