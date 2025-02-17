4Thought Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11,654 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.5% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VWO opened at $45.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

