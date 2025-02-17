4Thought Financial Group Inc. Buys 434 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSJU opened at $26.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.1397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.