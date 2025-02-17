4Thought Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.95% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,857,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSJW stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
