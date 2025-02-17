5,655 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by 5T Wealth LLC

5T Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $128.24 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $108.90 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.32.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.