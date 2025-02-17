5T Wealth LLC Invests $5.47 Million in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

5T Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 147,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,000. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 5T Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Capital Group Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,438,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,895,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,520,000 after purchasing an additional 517,412 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,957,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,881,000 after purchasing an additional 586,545 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,688,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,544,000 after purchasing an additional 456,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,095,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

CGGR opened at $39.84 on Monday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

