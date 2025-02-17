5T Wealth LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

