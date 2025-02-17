5T Wealth LLC Makes New $449,000 Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

5T Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2,104.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,613,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,395 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ares Capital by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,145,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,552 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in Ares Capital by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,211,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,419,000 after acquiring an additional 531,305 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,870,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $8,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $23.27 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 78.37%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

