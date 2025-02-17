7,614 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Purchased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.91.

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 38,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $1,229,380.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,718,616.95. This represents a 17.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $194,937.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,632.24. This represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,867 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

