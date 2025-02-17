76,230 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Bought by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 68.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,181,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,185 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $89,790,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 282.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,465,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,622 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 848.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 370,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 331,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 16.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,251,000 after acquiring an additional 307,791 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $797,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,161,169. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $747,261.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,372,521.19. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,510 shares of company stock worth $7,774,020. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 2.8 %

QSR stock opened at $64.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

