A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,422.0 days.
A-Living Smart City Services Price Performance
ALVSF opened at C$0.35 on Monday. A-Living Smart City Services has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.35.
