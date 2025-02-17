AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF) Short Interest Update

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,700 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 393,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IDDTF remained flat at C$30.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.00. AB Industrivärden has a 1 year low of C$34.30 and a 1 year high of C$34.30.

About AB Industrivärden (publ)

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

