Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 290.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,578,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,910,000 after buying an additional 7,124,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,331,000 after purchasing an additional 83,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 776,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after buying an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 381.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 656,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after buying an additional 520,319 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of AKR opened at $23.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 3.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

