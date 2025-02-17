Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) Insider Purchases A$181,650.00 in Stock

Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ – Get Free Report) insider Scott McMillan acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$181,650.00 ($115,700.64).

Alliance Aviation Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $415.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31.

Get Alliance Aviation Services alerts:

Alliance Aviation Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Alliance Aviation Services Limited provides contract, charter, and allied aviation services in Australia and internationally. The company offers specialized aviation services, including aircraft wet leasing, dry leasing, airport management, aircraft trading, parts sales, engine leasing, and engineering services for airlines and clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.