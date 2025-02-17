Allworth Financial LP Acquires 174,011 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 304.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,011 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.28.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
