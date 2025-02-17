Allworth Financial LP Acquires 226,744 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 2,323.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,744 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.37% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, GEN Financial Management INC. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DFIS opened at $25.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

