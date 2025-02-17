Allworth Financial LP Has $11.13 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourpath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,805,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,401,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,712.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 76,080 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,163,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $49.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

