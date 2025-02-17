Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,612 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $164.97 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $144.66 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

