Allworth Financial LP Purchases 278,416 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 71,942.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,416 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,644.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 285,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 278,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 114,619 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,351.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 90,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 84,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 466,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 69,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $39.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $39.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.