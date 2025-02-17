Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $637,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CME Group from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CME Group from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.13.

CME Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $245.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.57. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $253.53.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 57.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

CME Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 11,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $2,888,378.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,085.45. The trade was a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.