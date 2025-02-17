AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 92.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $65.19 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

