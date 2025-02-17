AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $1.44 Million in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 1.4% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.