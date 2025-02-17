AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New $519,000 Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,706,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,352,000 after buying an additional 1,711,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Neogen by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,340,000 after acquiring an additional 236,762 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Neogen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,303,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,765,000 after acquiring an additional 98,067 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,110,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,528,000 after acquiring an additional 690,029 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $254,076.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,878.92. This trade represents a 9.36 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $164,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 61,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,531.74. This represents a 31.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG opened at $9.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

