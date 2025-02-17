AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Globus Medical comprises 2.0% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED opened at $83.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 125.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.62. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $94.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $1,250,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Globus Medical

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.