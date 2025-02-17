AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,630,000 after acquiring an additional 83,172 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,850,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after buying an additional 307,624 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,555,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after buying an additional 281,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,003,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,543,000 after acquiring an additional 182,085 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,700. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 2.6 %
Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
