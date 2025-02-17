AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,630,000 after acquiring an additional 83,172 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,850,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after buying an additional 307,624 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,555,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after buying an additional 281,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,003,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,543,000 after acquiring an additional 182,085 shares during the period.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,700. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 2.6 %

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.