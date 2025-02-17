American Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $612.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $495.94 and a 1-year high of $613.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $600.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.