Americana Partners LLC Acquires 1,439 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after acquiring an additional 412,100 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,743 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,713,000 after acquiring an additional 138,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,042,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,323,000 after purchasing an additional 59,474 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.37 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $151.76 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

