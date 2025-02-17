Americana Partners LLC Has $17.04 Million Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $17,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 95,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 159,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

BYM opened at $11.24 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

