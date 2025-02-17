Americana Partners LLC Sells 19,504 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,504 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Addis & Hill Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 35,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VO opened at $275.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $233.42 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.