Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $291.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 119.21%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $2,585,603.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,590.94. This trade represents a 16.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,228.70. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,405 shares of company stock worth $10,410,596. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.09.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

