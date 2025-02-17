Analysts Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target at $33.85

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,526,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,014,000 after buying an additional 417,443 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $6,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

EPRT opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.61%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

