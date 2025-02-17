Analysts Set LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Target Price at $11.14

Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on LifeMD from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on LifeMD in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,703,715 shares in the company, valued at $14,032,280.85. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the third quarter worth $46,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the third quarter worth $54,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the third quarter worth $59,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeMD Trading Up 5.4 %

LifeMD stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.50. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

