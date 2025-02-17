Analysts Set Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) PT at $84.88

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.88.

LINE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lineage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lineage from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lineage from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Lineage stock opened at $56.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lineage has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $89.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Lineage in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Lineage by 7,466.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Lineage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Lineage during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

