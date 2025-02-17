Analyzing Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) & KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Antelope Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of KORE Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Antelope Enterprise and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antelope Enterprise N/A N/A N/A KORE Group -47.33% -492.16% -14.30%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Antelope Enterprise has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Antelope Enterprise and KORE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antelope Enterprise 0 0 0 0 0.00 KORE Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

KORE Group has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 302.41%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Antelope Enterprise.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Antelope Enterprise and KORE Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antelope Enterprise $70.85 million 0.02 -$2.03 million N/A N/A KORE Group $276.61 million 0.15 -$167.04 million ($7.06) -0.35

Antelope Enterprise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORE Group.

Summary

KORE Group beats Antelope Enterprise on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers. It also provides business management consulting; and information system technology consulting services, including the sales of software use rights for digital data deposit platforms and asset management systems, and online social media platform development and consulting. The company was formerly known as China Ceramics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in October 2020. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company’s products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

