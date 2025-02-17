Analyzing Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) & Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Primo Brands and Zevia PBC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Primo Brands alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zevia PBC 0 4 0 0 2.00

Primo Brands currently has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.69%. Zevia PBC has a consensus target price of $2.69, indicating a potential downside of 20.06%. Given Primo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Primo Brands is more favorable than Zevia PBC.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Brands $1.77 billion 7.11 $238.10 million $1.61 20.62 Zevia PBC $153.39 million 1.60 -$21.49 million ($0.38) -8.85

This table compares Primo Brands and Zevia PBC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Primo Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC. Zevia PBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primo Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Brands and Zevia PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Brands 13.63% 8.80% 3.62% Zevia PBC -14.02% -38.02% -25.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Primo Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Primo Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Primo Brands has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zevia PBC has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Primo Brands beats Zevia PBC on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Brands

(Get Free Report)

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America. It also offers reusable packaging, helping to reduce waste through its reusable, multi-serve bottles and innovative brand packaging portfolio, which includes recycled plastic, aluminum and glass. Primo Brands was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.