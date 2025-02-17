APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Short Interest Update

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in APi Group by 2,058.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 217,071 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.53. 827,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,766. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65. APi Group has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

A number of research firms have commented on APG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

