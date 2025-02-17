Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARQT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.29. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 15,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 823,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,491,433.10. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $127,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,108.24. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,827 shares of company stock valued at $935,672 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 717,019 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 730.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 237,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 208,599 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,966,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

