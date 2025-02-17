Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Ardelyx by 328.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Ardelyx by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Ardelyx by 29.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.79 on Monday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,071.30. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $35,283.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,888.55. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,938 shares of company stock worth $924,239 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARDX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ardelyx

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.