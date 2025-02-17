Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Down 11.6% in January

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $11.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKR. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 50.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

