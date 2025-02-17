Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Down 11.6% in January

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Ark Restaurants Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ ARKR opened at $11.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
