Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATLC shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Atlanticus from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley raised Atlanticus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Atlanticus from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In other news, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $889,022.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,550.15. This represents a 23.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 75,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Atlanticus has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $64.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $881.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

