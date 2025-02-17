AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Up 13.0% in January

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

AUO Price Performance

AUOTY opened at $4.34 on Monday. AUO has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.

AUO Company Profile

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

