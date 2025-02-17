Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies lowered its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies owned 1.36% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets ETF alerts:

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Performance

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF stock opened at $75.58 on Monday. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.48 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.31. The stock has a market cap of $382.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.