Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $250,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in CVS Health by 124.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 61,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,198 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in CVS Health by 23.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 250,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 112.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,968 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $65.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.28.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

